Two Project 677 Lada submarines to be laid down in 2026 — Navy chief

ST. PETERSBURG, December 16. /TASS/. Two Velikiye Luki-class diesel-electric submarines of Project 677 Lada are scheduled to be laid down in early 2026, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Hero of Russia, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev told reporters on Tuesday after a flag-raising ceremony for the Velikiye Luki diesel-electric submarine at JSC Admiralty Shipyards (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) in St. Petersburg.

"We have commissioned another vessel, and two more are at various stages of construction. Contracts have already been signed under the current state defense order for two more [Lada-class subs]. And I think we will be participating in the keel-laying ceremony of these vessels very soon, early next year. They are the foundation of Russia's non-nuclear submarine fleet," Moiseyev said.

Lada-class submarines are quiet and capable of diving to depths of around 300 meters. The Lada series subs are 66.8 meters long and 7.1 meters wide. They have a submerged speed of 21 knots. A Lada-class submarine has a 35-person crew and 45-day endurance. Project 677 submarines are known for their stealth, they are equipped with the latest acoustic protection systems, and a powerful sonar system. These subs are armed with missile and torpedo systems allowing them to strike both at sea and land targets.

Project 677 subs are considered to be the most advanced non-nuclear submarines in terms of combat effectiveness and other performance characteristics. They are designed to destroy enemy’s submarines, surface ships, vessels and coastal installations, as well as to lay minefields and land and take on board reconnaissance and sabotage groups.