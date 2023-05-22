Russia to honor interests of arms importers despite US pressure — official

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russia firmly fulfills its obligations to protect the interests of its military-technical cooperation partners despite the anti-Russian policy pursued by the United States, Dmitry Shugayev, the director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Monday.

"We strictly fulfil obligations related to the protection of the interests of our partners, especially in the context illegal anti-Russian sanction policy, pursued by the United States and Washington's On Countering America's Adversaries through Sanctions Act, which has begun to be applied outside the US national territory," he said.

Russia is ready to consider the wishes of foreign customers to the maximum extent possible, if that does not pose a threat to national security.

"We do not put forward any political or legal requirements, except for those enshrined in recognized international documents," the service’s chief said.

Shugayev pointed out that on international markets Russia offered products that in some cases were superior to similar foreign counterparts. Also, the federal service uses alternative payment arrangements for the products supplied.

"We traditionally offer high-quality products with characteristics equal and in some cases superior to those of similar foreign samples, including in terms of price-quality ratio. When making payments, we increasingly use national currencies and invariably take into account the requirements of the foreign customers’ national legislation," Shugayev said.

The federal service also seeks to avoid delays in the delivery of purchased equipment.

"We actively develop an after-sales service support system for previously supplied products and organize licensed production and cooperate in high-tech areas," Shugayev said.

He also added that at present, "under unprecedented sanction pressure," the federal service continued to develop military-technical cooperation with other countries.

"For a long time, the Soviet and, after that, the Russian system of military-technical cooperation has systematically built up its global authority as a reliable partner and supplier of military products," Shugayev concluded.