Russia’s latest missile frigate enters state trials

"Along with ongoing shipbuilders’ sea trials, the ship has entered the stage of state tests. Under their program, the shipbuilders have closed 18 out of 80 performance certificates. In particular, the state acceptance commission checked the operation of the main propulsion unit, communications and navigation systems, deck machinery and crew habitability conditions," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. The Project 22350 first serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov armed with Kalibr cruise missiles has entered state trials, the press office of the Severnaya Shipyard reported on Monday.

Besides, the frigate, which is currently within the area of the Northern Fleet’s responsibility, will start testing its armament and weapon systems in November, the statement says.

The frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov is the second (the first serial-produced) Project 22350 warship built at the Severnaya Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation). The cutting-edge frigate was laid down on November 26, 2009 and floated out on December 12, 2014. The frigate is set to be delivered to the Russian Navy this year.

The lead warship of this series, the Admiral Gorshkov, was delivered to the Navy in the summer of 2018 and the construction of two more frigates (the Admiral Golovko and the Admiral Isakov) continues at the slipways of the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

Project 22350 frigates are expected to become the Russian Navy’s most advanced warships in their class. These frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missiles and the Poliment-Redut air defense missile systems.