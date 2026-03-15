Russian team is third in medal standings at Paralympic Games

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO /Italy/, March 15. /TASS/. Russia has secured the third place the medal standings at the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games in Italy.

Russian athletes have won eight gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. China tops the medal standings with 15 gold, 13 silver, and 16 bronze medals. It is followed by the Americans (12-5-6). Two more gold medals are to be contested at the Paralympic Games.

Six Russian para athletes took part in the competitions. For the first time in the past 12 years, they competed under the national flag.