Russia to continue special operation as long as necessary — MFA

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia can continue its special operation in Ukraine as long as necessary, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"As long as necessary," he said, answering a question.

SPIEF-2026

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.