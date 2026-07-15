US oil inventories down 1.7 mln barrels over week — Department of Energy

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Commercial oil reserves in the United States fell by 1.7 mln barrels over the week and amounted to 409.7 mln barrels as of July 10, 2026, the country's Department of Energy reported.

The current stock level is 6% below the five-year average typical for this time of the year, the department added.

As of 5:30 p.m. Moscow time (2:30 p.m. GMT) the price of September 2026 futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE was down by 0.37% at $84.42 per barrel while the price of futures for WTI oil with August delivery was up by 0.09% at $79.41 per barrel.