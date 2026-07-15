EU defense spending nearing pre-World War II levels, Russian diplomat says

VIENNA, July 15. /TASS/. Defense spending in several EU countries is approaching the levels seen on the eve of World War II, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said.

"Brussels has set the goal of building a 'European Defense Union' and achieving so-called 'defense readiness' by 2030. This involves developing the capabilities EU member states need 'to conduct modern warfare.' Such rhetoric is accompanied by unprecedented investment in the defense industry. According to various estimates, planned defense-industrial spending in some member states is approaching the levels seen on the eve of World War II," she said at a regular meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation.