Zaporozhye NPP workers urge Kiev to stop shelling power plant to avert disaster

MELITOPOL, August 19./TASS/. Employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant have recorded video appeals to the Kiev authorities calling on them to stop shelling the plant and prevent a disaster, the military-civilian administration of Energodar said in a statement on Friday.

"The former and current employees of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant sent us video messages addressed to the Kiev leadership and the international community. The specialists send an unambiguous message to the Kiev leadership and the armed groups under their control - to stop the thoughtless shelling and to prevent a man-made disaster," the message reads.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is under the control of Russian forces. In recent days, Ukrainian forces have carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, the attacks are repelled by air defense systems, but some shells do hit infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage area. On Thursday, Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, said that all services were put on alert for the case of possible provocations by Ukrainian troops at the nuclear power plant.