Israel hits Hezbollah command center in eastern Lebanon — IDF

TEL AVIV, February 20. /TASS/. Israel delivered strikes on a Hezbollah command center in the Baalbek area in eastern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

"A short while ago, the IDF struck Hezbollah command centers used by the organization's terrorists to advance terror attacks against IDF troops and the State of Israel in the Baalbek area in Lebanon," it said. "The terrorists' activity in the command center constitutes a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat against the State of Israel."

"The Hezbollah terror organization systematically embeds its assets within the civilian population, in violation of the ceasefire understandings, and while cynically exploiting the civilian population as human shields to advance terror attacks," the IDF said, adding that it will continue acting "to remove any threat against the State of Israel.".