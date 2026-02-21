Russia promises retaliation if South Korea joins PURL initiative on Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Moscow will be forced to take retaliatory measures, including asymmetric ones, if Seoul participates in the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) program, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We would like to emphasize again that a possible participation of the Republic of Korea in such supplies in any form, direct or indirect, only postpones the prospects for a settlement of the conflict. This will undoubtedly cause irreparable damage to the relations between Russia and the Republic of Korea and destroy the prospects for restoring a constructive dialogue on the Korean peninsula. In this case, we will be forced to use the right to retaliate, including asymmetric measures," she said.

Zakharova noted that Moscow was surprised to hear reports about possible Seoul's participation in this program, since such steps would be at odds with the country's official line of non-participation in the efforts of the collective West to pump weapons and ammunition into the Ukrainian army. She said South Korean officials had repeatedly said this.

"Moscow appreciates this approach, considering it as a necessary basis for keeping Russian-South Korean relations from further collapse and prerequisites for the future restoration of a bilateral dialogue and cooperation," the diplomat said.

NATO established the PURL program in the summer in response to a US decision to stop providing weapons to Ukraine for free. Under the program, Kiev formulates its military needs, while the EU allocates money, purchases these weapons from the United States and gives them to Ukraine for free.