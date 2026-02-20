Iran makes nuclear concession, but won't budge on uranium enrichment — newspaper

NEW YORK, February 20. /TASS/. Iran indicated willingness to freeze nuclear material production for up to ten years during negotiations in Geneva, but firmly rejected ending uranium enrichment altogether, The New York Times reported, citing sources.

According to The New York Times, Tehran is prepared to suspend production for up to a decade while maintaining what it views as its right to enrich uranium under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. However, key US negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner continue to demand Iran's complete and permanent abandonment of all uranium enrichment capabilities.

Despite talks of a possible freeze, it remains unclear how much transparency Tehran is willing to agree to with the IAEA.

On February 17, the second round of US-Iran nuclear talks, brokered by Oman, took place in Geneva. The Iranian foreign ministry said that there was mutual understanding on several issues that could be included in a future agreement. Washington stated that the consultations went well, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept a number of positions outlined by the White House. Previously, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran renounce not only its nuclear program but also the production of ballistic missiles and its support of pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.