UK government may exclude King's brother from line of succession — Sky News

LONDON, February 20. /TASS/. The British government is considering introducing a bill in parliament to exclude the younger brother of King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, from the line of succession to the throne, Sky News reported.

This step, according to a YouGov poll published on February 20, is supported by 82% of British adults. However, it would require consultation with other Commonwealth nations and would only become possible after all investigative actions concerning the former Duke of York are completed.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was detained yesterday and questioned by police. He is suspected of abuse of official authority. Last week, Thames Valley Police announced that they had begun investigating allegations that Mountbatten-Windsor had shared confidential information with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which allegedly happened when the royal family member, who at that time still held the titles of Prince and Duke of York, was the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment. He held this position from 2001 to 2011. He was later released without charge, but the investigation continues. The King’s brother is also under investigation on suspicion of trafficking women into the United Kingdom for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

In 2019, Prince Andrew was forced to step down from his official duties as a member of the royal family after an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, said he was among several men with whom she was forced to have sex at the age of 17. In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II stripped the prince of several bestowed military ranks and his status as patron of a number of public organizations. He also lost the right to use the official title of His Highness, although he kept it. On October 17, 2025, Prince Andrew said he would stop using the title of Duke of York.

On October 30, Buckingham Palace said in a statement that the brother of the King of Great Britain, Prince Andrew, will be stripped of the title of "prince" and forced to leave the royal apartments on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

However, he is still eighth in line to succeed the throne, after his nephew, the King's eldest son, the Prince of Wales William, and his three children, as well as his other nephew, the King's younger son, Prince Harry, and his two children.