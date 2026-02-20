Russian troops liberate eight communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated eight communities in the Sumy and Zaporozhye Regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of February 14-20 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units established control of the settlements of Pokrovka and Kharkovka in the Sumy Region through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Minkovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlements of Tsvetkovoye and Krinichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. <…> Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlements of Zapasnoye, Magdalinovka and Primorskoye in the Zaporozhye Region through active operations," it said.

Russian troops deliver seven strikes on Ukrainian military targets over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and six combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, energy, fuel and transport facilities used for military purposes over the week, the ministry reported.

"On February 14-20, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and six combined strikes, hitting enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, energy, fuel and transport infrastructure used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, missile/artillery armament depots, sites for the production, storage and launch of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, two assault regiments, the special operations center of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 94 motor vehicles and 12 field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 24 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,115 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,115 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,115 personnel, 19 armored combat vehicles, 111 motor vehicles and 10 field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 23 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,015 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,015 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 26 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup South units inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,015 personnel, 26 armored combat vehicles, including eight NATO-produced armored vehicles, 84 motor vehicles, nine artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 19 ammunition, fuel and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,220 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 31 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a territorial defense brigade, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and four National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,220 personnel, 31 armored combat vehicles, 50 motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 2,415 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 2,415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 46 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, three air assault brigades, two assault brigades, four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,415 personnel, 46 armored combat vehicles, 80 motor vehicles, 12 artillery guns, two Grad multiple rocket launchers and a Czech-made Vampire multiple rocket launcher in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed five electronic warfare stations and three materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

Over the past week, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, 83 motor vehicles, seven electronic warfare stations and nine ammunition and materiel depots in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian troops destroy US-made HIMARS rocket launcher in Ukraine operation

Russian troops destroyed a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher of the Ukrainian army over the week, the ministry reported.

"Attack unmanned aerial vehicles destroyed a launcher of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,808 Ukrainian UAVs, 37 HIMARS rockets over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,808 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 37 US-made HIMARS rockets over the week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 13 guided aerial bombs, 37 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 1,808 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 115,765 unmanned aerial vehicles, 650 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,776 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,669 multiple rocket launchers, 33,381 field artillery guns and mortars and 54,816 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.