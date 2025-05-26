Death toll in Israeli strike on school in Gaza climbs to 36 — media

BEIRUT, 26 May. /TASS/. The death toll in a strike by the Israeli Air Force on the building of the Fahmi Al-Jarjawi school in Gaza has increased to 36, the Lebanese Al Mayadeen TV channel reported.

Earlier, the Qatar-based Al Jazeera TV channel reported 25 casualties, including several children, a journalist and at least two aid workers. It stated that the building that came under fire was housing refugees and displaced persons.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave.

On March 18, the IDF resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive strikes on the enclave and thus breaking the ceasefire established in January. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel had restarted military operations in the enclave after the Gaza-based Palestinian movement Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff. The office claimed that the Israeli military had resumed strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza to advance the release of hostages and that the army would intensify its campaign in the enclave. The Gaza-based movement has blamed the United States for the renewal of Israeli aggression.