Death toll in Ukraine’s attack on Khorly in Kherson Region rises to 27 people

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. The number of people killed in the Ukrainian army’s attack on a hotel and a café in the settlement of Khorly in the Kherson Region has risen to 27 people, including two children, Russian Investigative Committee Spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said.

"Twenty-seven people, including two minors, were killed in the terrorist attack. Thirty-one people, among them five minors were taken to medical institutions with injuries of various severity," the statement reads.

Previous reports said that 24 people had been killed in the Ukrainian army’s UAV strike.