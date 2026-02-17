Russia, Iran intend to expand cooperation in energy, transport, trade — Energy ministry

TEHRAN, February 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran announced their intention to expand cooperation in key areas such as energy, transport, and trade, while strengthening bilateral cooperation was the main topic of discussions between Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

The two ministers met in Tehran ahead of the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

"During the bilateral meeting, Sergey Tsivilyov and Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad discussed strengthening cooperation between the two countries. The Russian and Iranian sides stressed the need to expand cooperation in various economic sectors, including energy, transport, and trade," the Russian Energy Ministry reported.

The parties also reviewed the implementation of cooperation documents previously signed as part of the work of the intergovernmental commissions.

Sergey Tsivilyov and Mohsen Paknejad are to co-chair the 19th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, which will be held in Tehran on February 18. Sixteen specialized working groups are currently working on preparing the final protocol, which will be signed based on the commission's findings.