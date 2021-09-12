Russian electoral system more than 99% ready to hold elections - official

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Russian electoral system is more than 99% ready to hold the upcoming vote in September, commissions still need to prepare voter lists and check that polling stations are ready, head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova said.

"[The voting system is ready] for a little over 99% because we still need to put lists in order and so on. [We need to] see how well polling stations are prepared from the epidemiological security point of view and whether there is enough personal protective equipment," she said on Sunday.

Elections to the Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021. They will span across three days - September 17, 18 and 19. Early voting began at overseas polling stations in some countries on September 3. The three voting days will also involve election of nine regional governors and 39 regional parliaments.