Bahrain’s air defenses down over 120 missiles, 190 UAVs as Middle East conflict erupted

RABAT, March 14. /TASS/. Bahrain's air defenses have destroyed more than 120 missiles and up to 200 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Iran since the conflict erupted in the Middle East, the press office of the Bahraini military command said in a statement.

"Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks, the country's air defenses have intercepted and eliminated 121 missiles and 193 combat drones," the Bahraini army reported.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.

The Assembly of Experts of the Islamic Republic of Iran later announced the election of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the assassinated ayatollah, as the country’s new Supreme Leader.