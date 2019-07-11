Bolivian beef soon to appear in Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 11. / TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed the hope that Bolivian beef will appear on the Russian domestic market in the near future, after his meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales on Thursday.

"Cooperation in the area agriculture is one of the most interesting, promising and is a top priority. We agreed that we will continue the cooperation in this area," said the head of the Russian state after talks with his Bolivian counterpart Evo Morales. "I hope that in the near future, Bolivian agricultural products, livestock products, including beef, will be able to enter the Russian market," Putin said.

In general, according to the Russian leader, "good opportunities are coming about for the development of cooperation in agriculture, imposed constructive joint work of the veterinary services of Russia and Bolivia to facilitate the mutual supply of agricultural, livestock products." "In the near future, the Russian-Bolivian enterprise for the production of agricultural fertilizers will begin to function," Putin added.