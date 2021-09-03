New multipurpose cargo port will be built in Vladivostok - VEB.RF

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The government of Russia’s Primorsky region signed an agreement on cooperation with several institutions to create a new multipurpose cargo port in the Sukhodol Bay, a spokesperson with VEB.RF corporation told reporters on Friday.

The document was signed on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

"During the EEF-2021, VEB.RF, the Government of the Primorsky region, the Ministry of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic, the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation and the Port Infrastructure Development Center signed an agreement on cooperation on the implementation of a large-scale port project. The signing ceremony took place in the presence of the Minister of the Russian Federation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic Alexei Chekunkov," the press service said.

According to the state corporation, the New Port of Vladivostok project involves the creation of a new multipurpose transshipment complex in the Sukhodol Bay, 80 kilometers from Vladivostok.

In particular, thanks to the assistance of VEB.RF, a coal terminal with a capacity of 12 million tonnes a year is already being built on the site. In the future its capacity will be brought to 20 million tonnes per year.

It is also planned to build a deep-water container terminal with a capacity of 3 million TEU and a grain cargo terminal with a capacity of 6 million TEU per year. The total cargo turnover of the port will be over 70 million tonnes.

The investments in the project are estimated at 180 billion rubles ($2.4 bln). The investments in the first stage of the project - the construction of coal terminal - will reach o 62 billion rubles ($853 mln).

In the future, until 2030, the port can be supplemented with terminals for transshipment of grain, mineral fertilizers and other cargo.

"The implementation of the project will be an important contribution to the advanced social and economic development of the [Russian] Far East. More than 180 billion rubles of private investment will be attracted and more than 5,000 new jobs will be created. The new port will reduce transshipment and logistics costs for operators of transshipment terminals in the south of Primorsky region and become a driver for the development of related industries, making it possible to create a comfortable environmentally friendly home for the citizens of Vladivostok and contributing to the accelerated development of cargo turnover in the region," Chekunkov said as quoted by the press service.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World." Other programs that are part of the forum include Youth EEF, EEF Junior and Far East Street. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the general media partner and the official photo hosting agency of the event.