Lavrov says 30,000 tons of Russian fertilizers to arrive at Kenyan port within days

NAIROBI /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. The cargo of 30,000 tons of Russian fertilizers will arrive in coming days at the Kenyan port of the city of Mombasa free of charge, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"As far as Kenya is concerned the cargo of 30,000 tons of fertilizers is arriving at the port of Mombasa in coming days, which after respective processing will be of great importance for agriculture goals of this African country," he said.

"Several more countries will receive our fertilizers of those arrested (in the European Union - TASS) under the same mechanism, though the process is extremely slow and here we cannot but assess the actions by the EU and its member states as direct sabotage of existing food security tasks," Lavrov noted.

On April 25, the UN World Food Program (WFP) told TASS that the vessel it chartered to carry 34,000 metric tons of Russian fertilizers from Riga to Mombasa was scheduled to arrive at the Kenyan port in late May.

Earlier, Moscow suggested that Russian fertilizers blocked in the ports of Latvia, Estonia, Belgium and the Netherlands be transferred to poorest countries for free. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the issue was about 262,000 tons. The first and only batch of products comprising 20,000 tons was sent from the Netherlands to Malawi.