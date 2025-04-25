EU must stop funding wars in the world — MEP

BERLIN, April 25. /TASS/. Harald Wilimsky, the leader of the opposition faction of the Freedom Party of Austria in the European Parliament, has called on the European Union to cease financing military conflicts worldwide in order to reaffirm its commitment to peace.

"The EU must finally put an end to funding arms purchases and conflicts across the globe," Wilimsky emphasized. "No one has challenged the president of the European Commission or the head of euro-diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on this point: the EU is fundamentally a peace project, not a tool for waging war," the party’s press service quoted him as saying. "It is particularly absurd that, under the guise of a 'peace fund,' the EU is now financing arms acquisitions."

Wilimsky urged the EU to adhere to its core principles. "The EU is not the world’s policeman, and it should not assume that role," he stated. He also highlighted the disparity between the suffering of European citizens, facing record inflation, and the bloc’s allocation of millions of euros to military support for third countries.