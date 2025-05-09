Russia thankful to Trump for efforts on peaceful settlement in Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russia is thankful to the US leadership for efforts on the Ukrainian settlement and it will welcome any country’s participation in it, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked to comment on publications that US President Donald Trump might ask Turkey or China to facilitate peace talks on Ukraine.

"We should wait when he asks, how [those countries] will react," he said when asked whether Moscow is satisfied with those countries as mediators.

"We are ready to welcome any country’s efforts. We are obviously thankful to the US, President Trump for all efforts for bringing the process of settlement to the political and diplomatic field. And we will welcome the efforts of all other countries that can contribute [to the settlement]," Peskov added.

Meanwhile, a detailed discussion of a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine is impossible without nuances taken into account, he noted.