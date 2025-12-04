VTB expects oil production growth in Russia next year

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The average oil production volume in Russia will total 9.2 mln barrels per day as of the end of this year and may grow by almost 6% to 9.7 mln barrels per day on condition of further softening of restrictions as part of the OPEC+ deal, the VTB press service said, citing Management Board Member of the Russian bank Vitaly Sergeichuk.

The global oil demand will grow by 2050 at the least with the average pace of about 0.5% per annum. According to VTB estimates, global oil consumption will reach 107.6 mln barrels daily by 2030 and climb above 110 mln barrels daily by 2035.

"The Russian energy sector is adapting to the new configuration of the international market. The rise in eastbound supplies and the sustainable global oil demand create the basis for long-term development of the sector. Our forecasts show that Russian companies do not merely keep stability but also form new growth point, strengthening their positions in the global energy infrastructure," Sergeichuk said at the VTB Russia Calling! Investment Forum.

TASS is the information partner of the forum.