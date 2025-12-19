Krasny Liman to be liberated in near future — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian troops are expected to take control of Krasny Liman in the near future before continuing their advance toward Slavyansk, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his Year-End Recap program.

"South of the liberated city of Seversk, our forces are operating actively and effectively in the southern Liman direction. Our troops have already entered the city, and fighting is underway there. I believe Krasny Liman will be liberated very soon," Putin said.

He added that Russian forces currently control about half of the city. "The advance will continue further, toward Slavyansk," the president noted.