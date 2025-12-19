MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The European Union will have to repay loans to Ukraine, since Kiev is unable do this, a Russian diplomat has warned.

Earlier in the day, an EU summit concluded with no consensus on the expropriation of Russia’s immobilized assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev. Instead, the union opted for an alternative 90-billion-euro loan that will keep Ukraine funded for two years.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik, Ukraine will not receive the loan in a lump sum. "Ukraine will be receiving it in tranches and no one know how long it will take. But Ukraine is absolutely insolvent. It cannot redeem the loan, so, the European Union will have to repay it," he said in an interview with the Soloviov Live television channel.

In the long run, the European leaders will have to acknowledge, no matter how hard they may try to avoid this, that these financial obligations will be referred to their national budgets. "They will pay anyway - Germany, France, Italy, and so on," Miroshnik added.