IAEA head informed of licenses for Zaporozhye NPP power units — Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi was informed about the licenses issued by Russia’s nuclear watchdog Rostekhnadzor for the operation of several Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant (ZNPP) units, CEO of the state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters following the Russia-IAEA interagency consultations held in Moscow.

"Obviously, the plant can only be reactivated once any threat and any risk of military impact on the operating power units has been completely eliminated. But we must begin preparing for this work now. We have reported [to the IAEA] in a completely transparent format that operating licenses for the first and second units have already been issued, and the relevant documentation has been submitted to Rostekhnadzor for Unit 6," Likhachev said.

He noted that "relevant work is also being prepared" for the three remaining power units, adding that the IAEA will be provided with all necessary information on it.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is a Russian nuclear facility located on the shore of the Kakhovka Reservoir in Energodar. ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, comprising six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW.

Currently, all of the nuclear facility units are in "cold shutdown" mode and are not generating electricity. Since 2022, the Ukrainian armed forces have been attacking both residential areas of Energodar and the plant grounds firing artillery weapons on it and launching drones. Since September 2022, IAEA mission experts have been permanently present at the plant. The teams of IAEA staff stationed at the plant are regularly rotated.