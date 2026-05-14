UEC becomes world leader in combat aircraft engine production in 2025

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russia’s United Engine Corporation (UEC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) became the global leader in combat aircraft engine production last year, producing more engines at its plants than the United States and China combined, UEC CEO Alexander Grachev said at the 10th Congress of the Russian Engineering Union.

"Last year, we became the clear-cut global leader in the production of engines for military aircraft. We have now produced more engines at our domestic facilities than the United States and China combined," he noted.

The UEC head noted that, being cut off from international cooperation in 2021, the corporation had to work "in isolation" for five years. "I’m reporting that, despite everything, we’ve increased production volume 3.5 times," Grachev said.

He added that thanks to the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the Rosoboronexport state arms exporting company, UEC continues to export its engines. "They are definitely competitive and efficient, and we have no doubt that we’ll continue to keep this momentum," he emphasized.