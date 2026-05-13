IN BRIEF: Sarmat launch sends signal to Western 'friends' in proving Russia’s superiority

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. The successful test of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system that Russia will soon deploy for combat duty has literally brought the country’s "friends" in the West closer within reach, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev commented ironically.

Russia’s newest nuclear weapons show its superiority in this sphere, military expert Gianandrea Gaiani, the editor-in-chief of the Analisi Difesa portal, told TASS.

TASS has collected key responses to the successful test-launch of the Sarmat missile.

Russian politicians weigh in

The successful test of the Sarmat ICBM system, which will soon enter combat duty, has literally brought Russia’s Western "friends" closer within reach, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

Yesterday’s Sarmat test-launch showed that Russia’s nuclear shield has improved, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

At a plenary meeting of the lower house of Russia’s parliament, lawmakers thanked the designers and specialists who tested Sarmat, the State Duma said on its website.

The Sarmat missile system will change the balance of nuclear deterrence forces as it will also have a geopolitical impact, Denis Kravchenko, a member of the State Duma and the Bureau of the Supreme Council of the United Russia ruling party, told reporters.

Europe’s push for militarization

The successful test-launch of Russia’s new heavy ICBM will hardly persuade Europe, especially Britain and Poland, the EU and NATO’s hawks, to give up their push for militarization, Rom Phiramontri, a Thai political analyst, told TASS. However, he stressed, the test may "strengthen the argument of European countries that favor peace talks as soon as possible."

Girish Linganna, a defense, aerospace & political analyst based in Bengaluru, described the Sarmat missile system with its huge size, long range and ability to dodge missile defenses as a strong signal from Russia to the rest of the world. Such systems are perceived as a factor of stability rather than a threat in Asia, he noted.

Progress despite sanctions

The sanctions pressure has not halted the development of the Russian defense industry contrary to the West’s expectations as the successful test-launch of the Sarmat missile system confirmed, the Indian expert continued.

According to him, lessons from the special military operation directly influence Russia’s military doctrine and new weapons development.

Russia’s strategic superiority

The Sarmat and other new missile systems, as well as other types of weapons capable of carrying nuclear warheads, demonstrate Russia’s superiority in the area of strategic deterrence, military expert Gianandrea Gaiani, the editor-in-chief of the Analisi Difesa portal, told TASS.

He noted that this is not the first time Russia has demonstrated these new types of weapons. "This is all a clear demonstration that Russia cannot be attacked, and that the country has offensive capabilities against which no enemy can defend," the expert added.

Linganna said that Sarmat was both a military and psychological deterrence tool.

A combined launch of the Sarmat and Oreshnik missile systems is capable of neutralizing the entire NATO military infrastructure in Europe, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, told TASS.

Sarmat’s capability

Russia’s Sarmat heavy liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile can wipe out an entire enemy country in one fell swoop, director of the Center for Analysis of World Arms Trade (CAWAT), editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, military analyst Igor Korotchenko said in an interview with TASS.

Korotchenko said that the Sarmat ICBM is capable of carrying 10 or more high-yield nuclear warheads and has a sophisticated suite of missile defense penetration capabilities. The latest missile’s range also allows it to attack a potential enemy over both the North and South Poles.