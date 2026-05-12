Israeli attacks undermine efforts to strengthen ceasefire — Lebanese president

BEIRUT, May 13. /TASS/. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun demanded that Israel cease attacks on civil defense personnel and comply with the April 17 ceasefire agreement.

Aoun stated that "the continuation of Israeli attacks undermines efforts to strengthen the ceasefire regime" and expressed condolences after two civil defense personnel were killed in Nabatieh during a rescue operation following Israeli bombardment, calling it "a flagrant violation of international law." He said he will cooperate with the international community to protect Lebanon's sovereignty and ensure complete Israeli troop withdrawal.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, 163 attacks on rescue teams and medical workers have been recorded since March 2, killing 108 staff and volunteers.