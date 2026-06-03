Modern Russian armored vehicles on display at SPIEF

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s modern multipurpose armored vehicles - the Spartak, the Shturm, and the Kombat B - are being showcased at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, a TASS correspondent reports.

Explanatory materials for the Spartak armored vehicle state that it is designed to safely transport people, various cargo, and material assets, as well as to tow trailers.

Displayed with protected crew and engine compartments, the Shturm is designed to move cargo and tow trailers both on and off-road. The materials specify that the vehicle is equipped with a remotely controlled, electrically retractable cargo platform awning. The Kombat B light armored vehicle can transport personnel and various cargo. The stand notes that the armored vehicle can be transported both in the cargo compartments and on the external sling of Mi-8AMTSh and Mi-25 combat-transport aircraft, or in the compartments of An-26, An-12, Il-76, and An-124 aircraft.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.