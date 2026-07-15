Russia does not see real desire from Paris to seek peaceful solutions on Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Moscow does not see any real willingness from Paris to seek solutions for Ukraine, taking into account Russia's interests, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Commenting on the "militaristic fervor of [French President Emmanuel] Macron" at the request of journalists, Zakharova said that his approach fits into the current ruling European elites’ course of deterring Russia, wearing the "tricorn hat of the war party."

"There should be no illusions about Paris' alleged rushing between negotiations and the desire to continue the conflict. France's position is very clear. At least, it obviously follows from their actions. All the so-called hints of negotiations should be considered only as an empty wish to impose on Russia the ultimatum demands of the so-called coalition of the willing, or at least to give the Armed Forces of Ukraine some respite to reset, to restore the potential for the resumption of hostilities, and, in fact, for terrorist acts. We do not see any real willingness on the part of Paris to seek negotiated solutions and take into account the interests of our country," she said.

Earlier, Macron said that the armies of the member countries of the so-called coalition of the willing, who support the Kiev regime in the war against Russia, will hold drills in the countries neighboring Ukraine in the next few months.