'Board of Peace' reflects US understanding of need for joint solution on Gaza — Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The creation of the 'Board of Peace' demonstrates Washington’s recognition of the impossibility of making a unilateral decision on resolving the situation in Gaza and the necessity of coordinating efforts to address this issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.

"The fact that [US] President [Donald] Trump invited 50 countries to his 'Board of Peace' indicates that he understands this problem cannot be solved alone, just as any other problem on Earth, no matter how realistic the chances of solving everything overnight independently may seem in certain cases," he noted. "The example of creating the 'Board of Peace' shows that the recognition of the need for collective efforts is, after all, acknowledged and exists in Washington."

"But, I repeat, if this authoritative group of countries, invited to the 'Board of Peace,' can help move toward stabilizing the region, including by implementing relevant UN decisions, then Russia considers this constructive," Lavrov added.

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work within the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.