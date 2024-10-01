MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Liberation of Ugledar will make it possible for Russian troops to approach the next arc of Ukrainian army’s defense in Slavyansk and Kramatorsk and opens the way to lithium deposits, expert of the Institute of World Military Economics and Strategy of the HSE University Nikolay Novik told TASS.

Ugledar is located 60-70 km to the southwest of Donetsk and is the key logistical hub in the Donetsk People’s Republic remaining until now under Kiev control. Law enforcement authorities told TASS earlier that the Ukrainian army abandoned positions in the downtown of Ugledar.

Lithium deposits are located not far from Ugledar, Novik said. "The Shevchenkovskoye Deposit near Kurakhovo (25 km from Ugledar and 21 km from Maryinka) is one of the largest in Europe. Full-scale lithium production on already explored reserves can be an important element of replenishing the budget of the Donetsk People’s Republic and significantly help the Western countries in making the energy transition," the expert noted.

Stabilization and reinforcement of the Donetsk - Volnovakha - Rozovka transit railroad will be another economic victory, Novik said. "These territories were shelled earlier by artillery and various multiple launch rocket systems of the Ukrainian armed forces," he added.