Russian sovereignty over southern Kuril Islands indisputable, diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Russian sovereignty over the southern Kuril Islands is indisputable, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Commenting on the Japanese Foreign Ministry’s report about the allegedly "illegal occupation" of the islands, she said: "Russian sovereignty over the islands is not just indisputable but it basically is no subject for discussion." "No reports and books can change this," the diplomat added.

Zakharova pointed out that the southern Kuril Islands were an integral part of Russia under international law based on the outcome of World War II.

"I would not recommend reading what is published every year and repeats the same things," the diplomat went on to say, referring to the Japanese report. "Every year, the Japanese Foreign Ministry issues a multi-page report using outdated and well-worn phrases," she added.