Putin praises Black Sea, Northern fleets joint naval drill as successful

SEVASTOPOL, January 9./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed on Thursday the results of the Thursday’s joint naval exercise of the Russian Black Sea and Northern fleets, expressing gratitude to the Defense Ministry, the General Staff and the personnel.
The president thanked Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov, "the defense minister and the General Staff, who prepared this exercise, organized and carried it out, as well as the personnel, for the good results of the activity at sea today," in the opening remarks at a session at Nakhimov Naval Academy on Thursday. It was a major and successful exercise, the president stressed.
"The hardware proved today its high reliability. New forms and means of using it were tested, and the personnel displayed professionalism. The aims of the exercise were achieved. The results will be analyzed, and will be reported to you," Yevmenov said, for his part.
Thirty-one surface combat ships and submarines, 22 supply ships and 39 planes participated in the combined naval and long-range air exercise.
Ships from the Black Sea and Northern fleets on Thursday carried out a joint exercise in the Black Sea and fired cruise missiles Kalibr and hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal.