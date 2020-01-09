Putin oversees drills of Russia’s Northern and Black Sea Fleets in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. Russian President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin has overseen the joint drills of Russia’s Black Sea and Northern Fleets from the Russian cruiser Marshal Ustinov belonging to the Northern Fleet.

On Thursday, Russia’s Black Sea Fleet and Northern Fleet have held joint drills in the Black Sea, during which they practiced the launch of the Kalibr cruise missiles and the hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal. Over 30 ships, 1 submarine and over 40 aircrafts of the Russian Aerospace Forces took part in the drills.

"The drills have been held successfully," Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov informed Putin on the outcomes of the exercises. Putin gave the order to terminate the drills.

During the drills, two Mig-31K fighters practiced target firing using the Kinzhal ballistic missile. Crews of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate, small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuyevo and submarine Kolpino practiced the launch of the Kalibr missiles.