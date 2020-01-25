Pentagon aggravates situation around interaction in Syria - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Certain Pentagon representatives artificially aggravate the situation around the interaction of countries in Syria, including patrols, which does not help stabilize the situation, the Russian Ministry of Defense said on Saturday.

"We believe that the artificial aggravation of the situation by individuals from the Pentagon around situation with performing patrol tasks does not help to stabilize the situation and only prevents the military from doing their job," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that "today in Syria absolutely normal and professional relations have developed between the armed forces of Russia and the United States."

On January 23, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey told reporters that about 14 months ago, US troops intercepted a Russian major general in the Syrian area of Manbij. According to him, the issue was resolved through military channels.

The Russian Ministry noted that the military personnel of the two countries are always aware of the location of each other’s forces, and all uncoordinated actions in places of contact are quickly resolved through existing channels.