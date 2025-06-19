ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Many unidentified bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers remain in the Zaporozhye region, with identification complicated by the lack of a DNA database, Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We still have a large number of unconfirmed [deceased Ukrainian soldiers] or those identified with a high degree of probability. Not everyone had a military form on them, not everyone <...> had an appropriate tag, moreover, many bodies have been lying there for quite a long time. If we can’t identify a person after fingerprinting, conducting DNA tests makes no sense because we don’t have a database," he said.

Balitsky emphasized that, in general, Kiev’s losses are significantly higher than those of the Russian army. "They simply don’t have them [the bodies of Russian servicemen]. Ukraine’s losses are much higher than ours, by several times. That’s why they [the Ukrainian side] have very few [bodies]," he noted.

On June 16, Russia’s chief negotiator at the talks with the Ukrainian side, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia had fulfilled its commitments under the Istanbul agreements and had handed over to the Ukrainian side 6,060 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen.