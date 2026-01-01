MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. EU and NATO leaders must realize that the money they are providing to Kiev is being spent on civilian killings, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that a drone attack on a cafe and a hotel had killed 24 people and left another 50 injured.

"I think every president and prime minister of European Union and NATO countries should get a report this morning - perhaps while having coffee with a croissant, poached eggs, and biscuits topped with jam - that would contain the breaking news we are discussing now as it is tearing our hearts apart. They need to realize just once deep inside that the billions of dollars and euros they have sent to Kiev are being spent on burning people alive on New Year’s night," Zakharova told the Izolenta Live project.