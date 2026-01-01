VIENNA, January 1. /TASS/. Western states send propaganda and disinformation specialists to the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum (SCF), who respond with obscenities and vulgar gestures to the truth about the role of the West in the Ukrainian conflict, Yulia Zhdanova, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told TASS.

"There is a total degradation of the negotiating culture among the Europeans - they do not shy away from vulgar gestures and even obscenities when they hear the truth about the role of the West in unleashing the Ukrainian conflict and escalating military tensions. This is why today one of the key tasks at the SCF is to return to the basics of a mutually respectful dialogue," she said.

"At one time, the SCF accumulated a unique baggage of agreements in the field of European conventional arms control and the implementation of confidence-building measures in the military field. Today, over the fault of the Western camp, we are losing this valuable experience and expertise. The NATO, EU, and Ukraine states are blocking the normal operation of the site under the pretext that it is impossible to conduct business as usual during a security crisis. As a result, instead of professionals in the field of conventional arms control (CAC) in Europe and confidence-building measures (CBM) in the field of security, Western capitals are increasingly sending ‘specialists’ in the field of propaganda and disinformation operations to work at the forum.

"At the same time, the participating states recognize that there is no alternative to the SCF as the only platform for addressing the most pressing military and political issues with the widest possible membership. Will we be able at some stage to return to the implementation of the core tasks of the Forum related to the CAC and the CBM? This depends entirely on the West's readiness for a real, rather than a simulated, dialogue in order to ensure stability on the continent."