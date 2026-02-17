Hungary seeks to exclude Russian sports officials from EU sanctions list — media

BRUSSELS, February 17. /TASS/. Hungary is insisting on the removal of Russian sports officials from the EU sanctions list, a move that could delay the adoption of the 20th package of restrictions, Politico said, citing sources.

According to the report, EU ambassadors are likely to meet again on Wednesday and Friday for further discussions. The publication says that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is seeking to coordinate actions with the UK. The issue concerns restrictions on the so-called shadow fleet, Politico noted.

Earlier, the European Commission said it intended to adopt the 20th package of sanctions by February 24.