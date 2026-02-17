MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Hungary accounted for 41% of Ukraine’s total electricity imports in December 2025, while Slovakia accounted for 21%, according to figures from the Ukrainian energy ministry seen by TASS.

Ukraine’s three other neighbors - Poland, Romania, and Moldova - accounted for 38%.

On February 13, several sources in the oil industry told TASS that the management of Ukrtransnafta, which ensures the transit of oil through Ukrainian territory, was not giving permission to resume deliveries to Slovakia and Hungary. According to the sources, the Ukrainian company completed the liquidation to the emergency situation at the Brody linear production and control station in Ukraine on February 6. However, oil pumping has not yet been resumed. Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto accused Vladimir Zelensky of ordering Kiev to block oil supplies to Hungary from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline in order to create difficulties for the country's government ahead of parliamentary elections.