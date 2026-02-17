French authorities release Grinch tanker — Marseille prosecutor's office

PARIS, February 17. /TASS/. French authorities have released the Grinch tanker, which was en route from Russia; the vessel has left French territorial waters, according to a statement by the Marseille prosecutor's office obtained by TASS.

"The prefect of the Bouches-du-Rhone department lifted the restrictions on the vessel, and it has left French territorial waters," the statement reads.

The department reported that "before the tanker left French territorial waters, it remained under the supervision of the competent authorities."

The statement also noted that at a simplified court proceeding the vessel's owner was ordered to pay a fine of an unspecified amount for not flying a flag. The prosecutor's office indicated that the company has committed to raising a flag on the tanker as soon as possible.

In January, French President Emmanuel Macron announced the detention of a tanker sailing from Murmansk. According to the Mediterranean Maritime Prefecture, an inspection of the Grinch revealed a discrepancy in its registration data regarding its national affiliation, and it was therefore escorted to its anchorage.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that the Grinch has no connection to Russia. She said that the ship's owner is a company registered in the Marshall Islands, and the crew consists of Indian citizens. The diplomat stressed that Moscow considers any infringement on freedom of navigation unacceptable.