Russia calls upon OHCHR to publicly condemn Kiev’s terrorist attack

GENEVA, January 2. /TASS/. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk and the office he heads (OHCHR) should promptly condemn the terrorist act of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson Region, where 24 civilians were killed, said Gennady Gatilov, the Russian Permanent to the United Nations Office and other International Organizations in Geneva.

"We demand that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Mr. Volker Turk and his Office (OHCHR), as well as respective special procedures of the HRC [Human Rights Council - TASS], condemn publicly and as soon as possible the Kiev regime's monstrous terrorist attack in the Kherson Region," the diplomat said in his statement posted on the Telegram channel of the mission.

"Concealing this tragedy would be tantamount to open complicity and participation in the bloody crimes of the neo-Banderites," Gatilov stressed.

The main goal of the Kiev regime is "to cling to power by any means, distract attention from the frontline failures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and derail any attempts aimed at reaching peaceful solutions to the conflict," the permanent representative added.