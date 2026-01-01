Russia downs 168 Ukrainian UAVs over regions overnight — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 168 Ukrainian UAVs over the regions during the night, the Defense Ministry said.

"During the past night, 168 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defense systems on duty: 61 over the territory of the Bryansk Region, 25 over the territory of the Krasnodar Region, 23 over the territory of the Tula Region, 16 over the territory of the Republic of Crimea; 12 over the Moscow Region, including nine UAVs flying to Moscow; seven over the territory of the Kaluga Region, 24 UAVs were destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov," it said in a statement.