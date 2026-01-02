MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Battlegroup West servicemen destroyed 46 heavy quadcopters and sixteen fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the day, Battlegroup Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile firing teams shot down sixteen fixed-wing type unmanned aerial vehicles, a loitering munition and 46 heavy combat quadcopters of the adversary. Furthermore, 42 drone control centers and four ammunition depots of the Ukrainian armed forces were identified and destroyed," Bigma said.

Battlegroup servicemen also destroyed twelve unmanned surface vehicles, Akatsiya and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery pieces, a L119 howitzer, a Giatsint-B towed long-range gun, and four mortars, the spokesman added.