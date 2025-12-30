US to analyze intel about attack on Putin’s residence — UN envoy

NEW YORK, December 30. /TASS/. The United States will thoroughly study intelligence data related to Ukraine’s attempted drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s official residence, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whittaker said.

"We’re going to get to the bottom of the intelligence," he told Fox News, touching on this issue.

According to the US diplomat, such Kiev’s actions would be "reckless or not helpful."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.