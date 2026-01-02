Air defenses intercept 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 64 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions during the past night, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.
"During the past night <…> alert air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 64 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles: 20 UAVs over the Samara Region, eight UAVs each over the Voronezh and Saratov Regions, seven UAVs over the Moscow Region, including five flying towards Moscow, six UAVs each over the Ryazan and Rostov Regions, three UAVs over the Tula Region, two UAVs over the Belgorod Region, and one UAV each over the Kursk, Kaluga, Penza and Tambov Regions," the ministry said in a statement.