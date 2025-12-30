LUGANSK, December 30. /TASS/. The enemy drone attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence in the Novgorod Region was guided by geolocation and satellite systems from NATO countries. The West was "definitely involved" in the Ukrainian armed forces' attempted strike on Putin's residence, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The West is clearly involved in this provocation, since the tactical and technical characteristics of the drones launched by Ukrainian militants allow for targeting using geolocation and the NATO satellite system. Therefore, as always, I believe that Britain and the so-called coalition of the willing are involved here, as they provided the target coordinates and flight instructions for these drones. The components for these drones are also supplied by the West," he said.

Marochko also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian armed forces deliberately attacked the residence of the Russian president; "this attack absolutely cannot be called a miss." He believes that disrupting negotiations on a peace settlement of the conflict was Kiev's primary aim in the attack. "The next demands that Russia will put forward will be much worse for Ukraine," Marochko believes. The military expert clarified: NATO oversees Ukraine's senior officers and military-political leadership, so "without their approval, such actions are simply impossible."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Kiev launched an attack on President Vladimir Putin's state residence in the Novgorod Region on December 29 using 91 drones. All drones were destroyed. Lavrov noted that no casualties or damage from the drone debris had been reported.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Putin, in a telephone conversation, drew the attention of US President Donald Trump to Kiev's attack, which occurred "virtually immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks at Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not be left "without the most serious response." Putin also told the American leader that Russia's position in the negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine would be reviewed.